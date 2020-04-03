Coronavirus Coronavirus Media

It’s time to rescue local news from the collapse of print

Print media's Humpty Dumpty has fallen off the wall. But strong local journalism can still be salvaged from the broken remains.

(Image: Unsplash/Bank Phrom) News Corp’s decision to “suspend” (expect “cease”) publication of 60 suburban titles has sent a shivering premonition of mortality through Australia’s media. It’s prompting calls for bailouts from usual critics of rent-seeking, amid finger pointing at the usual villains in Facebook and Google.