Without any sport to tide them over, viewers are beginning their Thursday night exodus.

gogglebox TV ratings

Apart from the still-high levels of interest in news and current affairs between 5pm 8pm, viewers last night practiced a form of social distancing for viewing -- they simply vanished. Nine ended up winning the night from Seven, Ten and the ABC, but the most watched non-news program was again Gogglebox Australia with 1.09 million national viewers.