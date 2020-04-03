Apart from the still-high levels of interest in news and current affairs between 5pm 8pm, viewers last night practiced a form of social distancing for viewing -- they simply vanished. Nine ended up winning the night from Seven, Ten and the ABC, but the most watched non-news program was again Gogglebox Australia with 1.09 million national viewers.
The Thusday night lull begins to bite
Without any sport to tide them over, viewers are beginning their Thursday night exodus.
