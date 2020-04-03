Good morning, early birds. The Coalition announced a plan for free childcare yesterday, and 6.6 million US employees have lost their jobs in the past week. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

CHILDCARE, INDIGENOUS BUSINESS AND RENT

In yet another packed day of packages, the Coalition announced a plan for free childcare yesterday — which the ABC has unpacked in excellent detail here — as well as a new “Jobs Hub“, integrating public and private employment opportunities and a registry for businesses, and a $123 million package to help Indigenous businesses and communities respond to the pandemic.

The Guardian reports that Scott Morrison has warned of at least six months of turmoil, while, in more whiplash-inducing news, The Australian ($) reports that Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter has slammed calls from resources and energy employers to slash award rates.

TO BAIL OUT A LANDLORD? According to The Age, the national cabinet will also consider putting commercial landlords on the $130 billion JobKeeper scheme, ahead of a potential collapse of commercial real estate in shopping centres and offices across the country.

6.6 MILLION UNEMPLOYED AMERICANS IN ONE WEEK

According to the ABC, a record 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance in the past week following new state quarantines measures, with an estimated 3.3 million people applying the week earlier and economists now predicting as many as 20 million jobs will be lost throughout the crisis.

While they may be able to access additional unemployment measures as part of America’s $2.2 trillion stimulus, most of those people will also have lost health insurance at a time when “free” tests for the coronavirus are, as the New York Times explores, still yet to materialise.

THE LEFT EATS ITS OWN FACE: For anyone hoping this might push the Democrats to embrace universal healthcare, note that the current, undisputed epicentre of the virus, New York State, just passed a budget ($) that slashes Medicaid by billions of dollars.

CH-CH-CH-CHANGES

INDIGENOUS MESSAGING CAMPAIGN KNOCKS IT OUT THE PARK

Finally, as Croakey outlines in an incredible collection, federal, state, local government and community groups have created a range of television, radio, print and digital resources for Indigenous communities throughout the crisis.

Many of the government campaigns are modelled on priority messages from Monday’s ‘Management Plan For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Populations’, which include:

travel restrictions to communities;

effective hygiene practices;

vaccines (emphasis on influenza and pneumococcal coverage ahead of winter);

reporting illness, seeking advice and/or attending health services early, especially if vulnerable;

appropriate use of PPE;

isolation and quarantine (a major issue for remote communities where there is a fixed housing supply and crowding is already an issue); and

maintaining food and essential services and supplies.

There are also some outstanding community-run initiatives, from NACCHO’s daily coronavirus news alerts to short films by the Northern Land Council shot in multiple NT languages to Deadly Choices’ #CleanAndDeadly campaign complete with North Queensland Cowboys merchandise.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

In this new normal that we’re living in, it’s no longer about entitlement. It’s about need. Scott Morrison

The prime minister ruins an otherwise very welcome childcare announcement by attempting to create a deserving/undeserving poor dichotomy.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Imagine if we could extract a permanent vaccine against hyper-partisanship from COVID-19 — Michelle Grattan (The Conversation): “As the COVID-19 transforms our individual lives, we are learning a few new things about ourselves as a society. We’ve known Australians suspect authority and, like other Western countries, have come to trust government less and less – right? One goes to our historical narrative; the other is borne out by quantitative research. And we don’t need a survey to know our political system is highly, often gratingly, adversarial.”

Full disclosure: the only way to earn trust in the virus endurance test — David Crowe (The Age): “The verdict from one of Canberra’s medical experts was direct this week when police in Sydney and Melbourne started warning Australians to leave their local parks and stay indoors. Peter Collignon, an infectious diseases physician and a professor at the Australian National University, said the state decisions on hard lockdowns looked like ‘panic by politicians’ rather than science.”

‘It will change my life entirely’: young people on getting the $550 coronavirus supplement — Freya, Louise, Samara-Jade, Aidan and Jess (The Guardian): “As part of its stimulus package the government has introduced the coronavirus supplement, an extra $550 a fortnight payment for people on the jobseeker allowance, parenting payment (partnered and single), farm household allowance, special benefit recipients, Austudy, Abstudy and youth allowance (student).”

