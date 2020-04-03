Coronavirus Coronavirus Business

In times of turmoil, business leaders are only looking out for themselves

Forget about the rest of us: in a national crisis, business leaders are working hard to protect their own interests.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys. (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett) If you thought lack of political leadership was a problem, the dearth of business leadership is exposing the difference between self-interest and the national interest.