Bill* died yesterday, and I wasn’t there. He swallowed the barbiturates I’d prescribed for him and within four minutes was asleep, and dead shortly thereafter.
Outdated law makes doctors criminals, leaves dying patients anxious
A clash in state and federal laws means doctors who are self-isolating because of COVID-19 are unable to assist terminally ill patients seeking to end their lives.
