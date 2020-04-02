Coronavirus has presented a potential crisis for illicit drug users, drying up supply and pushing people to more desperate measures.
Coronavirus opens “Pandora’s box” of problems for Australia’s illicit drug market
Experts fear the coronavirus crisis could lead to a spike in overdoses, relapses and a host of other problems for illicit drug users.
