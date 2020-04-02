In this time of lock-downs and social distancing, how should big public companies conduct their annual general meetings (AGMs)? Are shareholders allowed to turn up and will there be any scrutiny of the board or will directors take the opportunity to shut down debate?
COVID Questions / Business
Will big companies use COVID-19 to dodge tricky AGMs?
Companies are required to allow shareholders to ask questions during an AGM, so how are they managing that in a time of social distancing?
