US media and politics shape Australia's politics, and the coronavirus data shows we're now paying the price.

Scott Morrison and Donald Trump at the opening of Pratt Paper Plant in Wapakoneta, Ohio (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Before we had the Ruby Princess, Australia had the United States. The governmental dysfunction and chaotic health care of our favourite ally has not just made it the world leader in COVID-19 cases, it’s made it the key contributor to shifting the disease in Australia from challenge to emergency.