I’ve been writing about Australia’s sleepwalk into a police state for so long, you’d think I’d be the least surprised now that it’s finally happened. But, like everyone else, I woke up on Tuesday morning and the reality hit me with its full dystopian force.
Welcome to a brave new world, where citizens have to prove their innocence
Australia's descent into authoritariansim continues with state lockdown laws that assume citizens are guilty until proven innocent.
