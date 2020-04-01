With MAFS coming to a close, has Nine's gravy train ended?

(Image: Nine Network)

Nine boasted that MAFS (1.74 million) had its highest audience of the year -- as well it should have, seeing it was the penultimate episode of the series with finale tonight (it really is The Biggest Loser from the POV of the inmates). Nine won the night with help from another solid night for the news and ACA.