When the biggest economic experiment in world history is over, what will be left?

There'll be no v-shaped recovery, or even a u-shaped recovery, from the crisis. It will be highly uneven, and governments may not have a lot of say in how it pans out.

(Image: AAP/James Gourley) The world is engaged in a vast and unprecedented experiment: what happens when you engage in a coordinated global shutdown of economic activity? Nothing like it has ever been done before. Anyone who claims to know how the post-virus recovery will play out is simply speculating.