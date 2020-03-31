Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

RIP neoliberalism: 1975-2020? Maybe, maybe not.

After the Global inancial Crisis, governments retreated from interventionism. This time around, they're less likely to abandon the powers they are currently wielding.

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi) After the financial crisis, there were plenty of predictions that capitalism had changed for good, and that the dramatic state interventions to bail out banks and prop up demand heralded the end of the dominant economic orthodoxy of unfettered markets, small government and powerful corporations.