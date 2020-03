Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

There are quibbles, but Morrison’s historic reversal hits a much-needed spot

We'll be paying for the government's extraordinary wage subsidy package for decades to come. But the cost of inaction would be far steeper.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch) At $130 billion, it's the biggest backflip in Australian political history, and the most welcome.