Crucial disability support services have been slashed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Support workers are pleading for testing kits and personal protective equipment, and warning that slow-moving procedures are risking the lives of thousands.
Coronavirus / Welfare
‘I could be dead by then’: slow NDIS support puts thousands of lives at risk
Advocates say the disability sector has been largely ignored in government plans to combat coronavirus. The ramifications could be deadly.
