Senator McKenzie is far from the only politician to benefit from the generosity of special interest groups.

Nationals Leader Michael McCormack and Senator Bridget McKenzie (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Yesterday Inq revealed gun sellers Beretta Australia had twice picked up the tab for Senator Bridget McKenzie's "recreation" trips, though the Senator failed to declare Beretta's generosity for years. So how did McKenzie continue to flourish? And what does it say about our system of government?