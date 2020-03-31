Coronavirus Coronavirus Politics

Aussies stuck in Peru have been ‘left behind’ by Australian government

More than 100 Australians are stuck in Peru, unable to get home. Karolina Ristevski is one of them, and she tells Crikey how the Australian government has abandoned its citizens.

Stranded Australian Karolina Ristevski (Image: Supplied) On Sunday morning, 292 Australians managed to get on a plane leaving for Sydney from a military base in Lima, Peru. Many were not so lucky. They now face an uncertain future in a country under full military lock down.