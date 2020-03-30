Almost as one, traditional media, boomer social media and state and federal politicians have come together to wag their collective finger of blame for Australia’s COVID-19 crisis at the designated villain: millennials.
Coronavirus / Media
Australia’s latest COVID-19 craze? Tut-tutting young people
Genuine concern about social distancing is very quickly turning into priggish puritanism, and it's young people who are bearing the brunt of it.
