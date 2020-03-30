Coronavirus Coronavirus Media

Australia’s latest COVID-19 craze? Tut-tutting young people

Genuine concern about social distancing is very quickly turning into priggish puritanism, and it's young people who are bearing the brunt of it.

Police officers inform beachgoers that Brighton Beach is closed (Image: AAP/Scott Barbour) Almost as one, traditional media, boomer social media and state and federal politicians have come together to wag their collective finger of blame for Australia’s COVID-19 crisis at the designated villain: millennials.