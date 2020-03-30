A bit of minor TV history was made last week -- ABC's News Breakfast finished second nationally to Seven’s Sunrise in the Monday to Friday battle, which means Nine’s expensive Today was third, for the first time.
The power of legacy TV connects viewers
More than 5% of the Australian public tuned in to breakfast TV last week, as ABC's News Breakfast continues to make history.
