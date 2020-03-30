With free time the one commodity currently available in abundance, there has inevitably been a proliferation of deep thinking about what COVID-19 portends for electoral politics.
Coronavirus / Politics
Trump’s poll boost not as good as he thinks
The prevailing atmosphere of crisis is proving a boon for incumbents in the polls — including US President Donald Trump.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.