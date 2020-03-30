When I heard about COVID-19, and the Australian government's plan to quarantine its own citizens on Christmas Island, my first thought was something I’d be saying to people for four years: if you don’t speak up against mandatory detention, one day you might find yourself locked up there too.
Coronavirus / Immigration
On the frontline: facing COVID-19 in immigration detention
People locked up in detention centres are not immune from the effects of the coronavirus.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.