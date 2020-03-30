Stricter rules have been announced over the weekend, with business leaders and politicians alike sticking to the “war-time” analogy.
Coronavirus / Health
Virus Watch: war-time measures, ‘virtue signalling’ and there’s an app for that
Stricter social distancing rules have been introduced, and more announcements are coming today. Here's the latest coronavirus news.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.