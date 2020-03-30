So much information that is circulating about the COVID-19 crisis is rooted in misunderstanding, tactical disagreement or outright political malice. This is rapidly becoming a golden age for bullshit, with social media leading the global charge.
Coronavirus / Media
The world is spinning. A users’ guide to the new golden age of bullshit
You're not the only one struggling to keep up with the coronavirus crisis.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.