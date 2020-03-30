COVID Questions COVID Questions Health

Expert, the mob or gifted amateur — who should you listen to in a crisis?

As the COVID-19 crisis grows worse and worse, it's crucial we hear from the right people. But who are they, exactly?

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murph (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch) Who should you listen to in a crisis? Had you asked me this in 2019, I’d have given a simple answer. Listen to the experts, I would have said.