Just how much should we need to improvise? I recently heard a GP call in to a radio show to say that she was so short of proper protective gear, her practice had resorted to wearing swimmers’ face masks and snorkels purchased from Rebel Sport.
Coronavirus / Health
Improvisation is the latest medical skill our GPs are having to learn
Why are doctors being forced to improvise on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus?
