Bridget McKenzie -- and the whole sports rort affair -- has become a symbol of all that's wrong with our system of government. This week, Inq's David Hardaker examines the five "exhibits" in the case against McKenzie. Today, exhibit A...
The sports rorts affair showed why we need a transparent goverment. Inq examines the case against then-sports minister Bridget McKenzie.
Bridget McKenzie -- and the whole sports rort affair -- has become a symbol of all that's wrong with our system of government. This week, Inq's David Hardaker examines the five "exhibits" in the case against McKenzie. Today, exhibit A...
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.