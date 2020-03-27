Widespread coronavirus testing in Germany has been lauded for the country's low fatality rate, with experts stressing the importance of testing widely early.
Coronavirus / Health
What’s the state of Australia’s virus testing, and how do we compare with other nations?
New coronavirus tests are coming to Australia, but will they be enough to keep our curve down?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.