As coronavirus cases climb to more than half a million worldwide, several Australian states have signalled a total lockdown, following the lead of New Zealand.
Coronavirus / Health
Virus Watch: G20 leaders unify, Clive Palmer follows Trump
World leaders commit $8.2 trillion to fight coronavirus effects, while here in Australia fines have been issued for breaking public health orders.
