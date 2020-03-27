With Australians still struggling to comprehend why thousands of passengers were allowed to disembark the Ruby Princess, enabling them to spread COVID-19 to all corners of the country, authorities are now grappling with another problem: what about crew members still on board the ship?
Coronavirus / Health
Ruby Princess debacle: what happens to foreign workers still on board the ship?
Ruby Princess passengers have disembarked, but thousands of cruise ship workers are still aboard, not knowing when they'll return home.
