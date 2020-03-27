The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 will no doubt be remembered for many things. I wonder if one of those will be that our political leaders collectively managed to win back the trust and legitimacy they squandered over the past couple of decades. I hope so -- because as we are now seeing in this time of crisis, it really matters.
Coronavirus / Politics
It’s time to demand more of the people we elect to lead us
Part of the reason so many Australians have failed to heed government warnings about the coronavirus is that our faith in politicians has been so badly broken. We desperately need that to change.
