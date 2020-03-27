Kishor Napier-Raman

Reporter

Before joining <em<Crikey in 2018, Kishor was an editor of the University of Sydney’s student paper Honi Soit, an intern at the Sydney Morning Herald on the state news beat, a casual legal reporter for Justinian and the Gazette of Law and Journalism, and a research assistant at the Australian Human Rights Commission. In his spare time, he is completing a law degree at the University of Sydney. Kishor will be covering issues with respect to immigration, race and religion.