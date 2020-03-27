Estimates for the latest US jobless claims data had ranged from one million up to four million. Even the lowest figure would have been the biggest ever by a factor of 50%.
3 million out of work: record US unemployment every bit as bad as feared
Unemployment has surged to 3 million in a week as the coronavirus crisis hits the US services sector.
