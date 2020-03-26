At 3.30am Sydney time tomorrow, we will get confirmation the world’s biggest economy has been brought to a dramatic and brutal halt by the coronavirus pandemic.
US jobless rate set to soar as ratings agency urges governments to spend, spend, spend
US economists fear unemployment could spike to 30% in coming months. The first indicator will emerge early tomorrow morning.
