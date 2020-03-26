Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

Morrison is stubbornly allowing the economy to burn

The government has to urgently support business and jobs with direct payments, rather than hoping they'll borrow their way to survival. But Scott Morrison is refusing to entertain the idea.

As entire industries are shuttered and hundreds of thousands of people find themselves out of a job, the government won't even think about a change in its economic strategy, for bureaucratic and -- seemingly -- ideological reasons.