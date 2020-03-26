Once again the continuing high level of interest in COVID-19 news saw viewing of the evening news and current affairs programs jump by 1.27 million from a week ago, when interest in the story was starting to accelerate.
Breakfast news continues to smash records
The rise of news audiences shows no signs of slowing as breakfast TV records continue to tumble.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.