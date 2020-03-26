School closures have been causing acute anxiety and confusion for students and parents. Anthony Albanese’s characterisation of recent messaging on the issue as “clear as mud” resonated widely.
Can universities help fix the school closure chaos?
The coronavirus is creating unprecedented levels of stress for Year 12 students. But there's a solution... if Australia is bold enough to try it.
