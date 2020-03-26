In approving the sale by Seven West Media of its Pacific Magazines business to rival Bauer Media, the ACCC, the competition regulator, has all but written off the magazine business.
Coronavirus / Media
ACCC clears Pacific Mags sale, offering template for more media mergers
