Coronavirus Coronavirus Politics

Virus Watch: confused yet?

Everything is 'essential', unless it isn't... so stay at home... or don't! Up to you, really.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (Image: EPA/Valerie Blum) Greta Thunberg (maybe) gets COVID-19. Scott Morrison continues to confuse people. And can we fight the virus without throwing away what’s left of our civil liberties?