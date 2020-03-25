THINGS TO COME
Without a vaccine, it’s unlikely the current disruption caused by social distancing will stop any time soon. It may become part of our lives for years to come.
Meanwhile, dozens of experts reflect on what long-term changes they expect as a result of the crisis. Also, how the crisis will expedite the Amazonification of the planet. And, no, not in a good way.
How to design stimulus: some lessons from the financial crisis. And what might happen if health workers get too sick to work.
