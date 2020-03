Scott Morrison has an immensely difficult job in communicating the lockdown measures governments are embracing. But his communication skills have failed him.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Is there anyone in the community, or in business, who actually understands the new lockdown rules announced by Scott Morrison last night?

Ten mourners for a funeral but five people at a wedding (two weddings for a funeral?).

You can't get your nails done -- by the original face mask wearers -- in nail salons, but you can get your hair done.