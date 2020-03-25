As the scale of the Ruby Princess COVID-19 outbreak was dawning on NSW health authorities over the weekend, one Australian woman was blissfully unaware on a long-haul flight from Sydney to London.
Ruby Princess debacle: just why were infected passengers allowed home?
A harrowing story points to a potential spread of COVID-19 from the Ruby Princess cruise ship far beyond Australia's shores, with passengers heading on to a dozen different countries.
