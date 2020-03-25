Coronavirus Coronavirus Politics

Politicians can’t have compliance and trust without accountability

If politicians want us to comply with their extraordinary lockdown demands, they have to provide real accountability when their bungles put lives at risk.

Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas) Last Thursday, in an act of negligence bordering on the criminal, 2700 passengers were waved off a cruise ship -- despite their status as floating incubators of disease -- and onto the streets of Sydney.