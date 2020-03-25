Well, if you're a doctor or a nurse, you're expected to keep rolling up to the coronavirus front line, with inadequate equipment, exhaustion lowering your immune system and the infection roulette of multiple exposures.
Parliament must sit through the crisis. We need more democracy, not less
If politicians won't do their essential work during an unprecedented crisis, why should anyone else be expected to risk their lives?
