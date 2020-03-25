UK PM Boris Johnson yesterday announced vastly authoritarian measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including Italian style stay-at-home measures, with fines and jail time as penalties, far beyond the mere down-powering of shops and public activity that Australia is currently under.
Coronavirus / World
How the UK’s strange, post left-right politics helped spawn a quasi-dictatorship
The UK is heading towards a monumental and potentially massively lethal COVID-19 disaster, and it may have arisen from the stew of post-left/right UK radical politics.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.