COVID Questions COVID Questions Health

How has Australia’s response become the worst of both worlds?

Australia's piecemeal approach to battling coronavirus is both economically catastrophic and will have no real impact on the virus' spread

Scott Morrison and Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch) After China’s success in curbing the spread of COVID-19 and the catastrophe unfolding in Italy and Spain, most of the western world is locking down their citizens.