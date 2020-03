Simply trying to flatten the 'hockey stick' curve of Australia's exponential coronavirus cases will not help us stop the virus. To do that, here are the numbers we need to pay attention to.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

We are hearing a lot about the curve these days. "Flatten the curve" has become the catchcry of the coronavirus pandemic.

Which curve are we aiming to flatten?

We’re all familiar with that hockeystick line that shows confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia rising into the sky.