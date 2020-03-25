Coronavirus Coronavirus Media

The virus underscores the need for news — as it kills off print media

As papers close and ad revenue plummets, it's becoming clear that the next victim of coronavirus will be print media.

(Image: Unsplash/Bank Phrom) There’s a hard rule in newspapers: no ads, no paper. With yesterday’s announced closure of the independently-owned Sunraysia Daily we can see what this means amid the spread of COVID-19 -- the end of print.