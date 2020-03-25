Coronavirus Coronavirus Business

Cochlear hears the music, goes to market to stave off coronavirus collapse

(Image: AAP/Paul Miller) Hearing implant maker Cochlear has become the first major Australian company to look for shareholders for help in the current coronavirus crisis, looking for around $1.2 billion in new cash, a lender and dropping all dividends.