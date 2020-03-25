Hearing implant maker Cochlear has become the first major Australian company to look for shareholders for help in the current coronavirus crisis, looking for around $1.2 billion in new cash, a lender and dropping all dividends.
Cochlear hears the music, goes to market to stave off coronavirus collapse
Hearing implant manufacturer Cochlear has become the first cab off the ranks of Australian companies requesting funding to avoid ruin amid the economic downturn.
