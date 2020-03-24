Good morning, early birds. The government has expanded the $550 coronavirus supplement to include people on Youth Allowance Student, Austudy and Abstudy payments, and unemployment is expected to jump from 5.1% to 15%. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

People are seen in long queues outside the Centrelink office in Southport on the Gold Coast, on Monday, March 23, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

GOVERNMENT NO MATCH FOR YOUTH CULTURE

The government passed its coronavirus economic response package overnight, the ABC reports, and agreed to calls from Labor and the Greens to expand the $550 coronavirus supplement to people on Youth Allowance Student, Austudy and Abstudy payments.

Both Labor and the Greens failed to pass their own amendments — bringing forward the April 27 start date and inclusions for people on disability support pensions, carer allowance and temporary visas, respectively — however, Social Services Minister Anne Ruston has been granted new powers to amend the coronavirus supplement. This is likely to come in handy considering parliament will not sit again until August.

IN RELATED NEWS: Queensland will today announce its own $3 billion support package, set to provide an average payroll tax refund of $9000 to 24,000 businesses within the week, and $200 rebates for household electricity bills, The Courier-Mail ($) reports.

A JUMP TO 15%

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, unemployment is expected to jump from 5.1% to 15% — or up to two million people — throughout the crisis, while day one of the shutdown yesterday saw Centrelink lines run around multiple blocks.

In other unemployment news.

The government is preparing to offer special welfare payments and visa extensions to non-residents trapped in the country and forced out of affected industries, such as tourism and hospitality ( The Australian $ ).

Gambling giant Federal Group has both stood down 1500 workers and demanded Tasmanian pub owners forced to close due continue paying rent on leased poker machines (ABC).

MyGov crashed in a not-DDoS attack ( The Guardian ).

FUNEMPLOYMENT POLICE: Here to help, we have both 5000 new Services Australia workers and, um, the cops.

TESTING TIMES

Under pressure from Senator Rex Patrick, the fourth politician to test positive for COVID-19, Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly announced on Q+A that new protocols determining who can be tested for the disease will be announced in the coming days. Also, quarantine measures will basically have to remain in place until a vaccine is developed — which will likely be 18 months — or cases will surge.

Additionally, Health Minister Greg Hunt has agreed to expand access to Medicare-funded telehealth, including for mental health, following complaints from practitioners, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

TGA MONDAY: Australia’s Therapeutics Goods Administration has granted expedited approval to two rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests — one testing viral genes over 45 minutes and another that takes 15 minutes but only tests for antibodies, the ABC reports.

IT ALL STARTED WITH A FEW WHATSAPP MESSAGES…

In something that partly explains Sunday’s mixed government messages (think: total state shutdowns vs partial federal shutdowns vs state school closures vs no schools are all fine), The Age has revealed how the night went down. It started with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian using a WhatsApp group with Scott Morrison and other state premiers to press for faster, harsher lockdown measures, then saw NSW and Victoria leak their plans to shut down everything but essential services, and after a massive amount of resulting confusing, resulting in the shutdowns we have today.

NEWS CORP TWIST: If you’re wondering how the Coalition’s favourite newspaper handled the night, look no further than Simon Benson‘s account yesterday of “possibly the most irresponsible act since Federation” ($).

DETENTION CENTRES AND PRISONS BAN VISITORS

The Australian Border Force has bucked demands to release detained asylum seekers and refugees amid the outbreak, and instead banned visitors, according to Buzzfeed.

The move follows a similar ban for prisons, which face similar health risks — 38 people have tested positive in New York City jails, including on the notorious Rikers island centre, according to ABC News.

SOME PRECEDENT: While it’s no prison exodus, a recent ruling in Victoria cited the pandemic as an exceptional circumstance in agreeing to a bail application.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

You may be watching 7.30 tonight hoping to learn what can be done to stop coronavirus from here. If you think the answer is more resources for hospitals, you’re wrong. If you think it’s the government, wrong again. And it’s not the scientists working on a vaccine either. The answer is you. Leigh Sales

The ABC host stresses personal responsibility is the ultimate solution to a global pandemic… just seconds before introducing a report on that giant, contaminated cruise ship which let 2700 people wander out into Sydney.

