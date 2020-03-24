As Australia practically shuts down, the impact of the coronavirus here and around the world keeps hitting new peaks (a phrase we fear you may hear a lot in the next six months).
Coronavirus / World
Virus Watch: art in quarantine, and the Olympics finally take a hint
The 2020 Olympics is finally being postponed, while art goes online. Here's what you need to know.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.