The Centrelink lines are going round the block, the government has made vague announcements of rent assistance, twitter buzzes with notes from the newly laid-off wondering how they'll put food on the table and pay the rent and the mortgage.
Coronavirus / Culture
It’s time for radical action: don’t pay your rent or mortgage
If it flows towards the bank or a finance company then you're under no obligation to pay it. Don't use living, dwindling money for dead rent.
