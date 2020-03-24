Coronavirus Coronavirus Culture

It’s time for radical action: don’t pay your rent or mortgage

If it flows towards the bank or a finance company then you're under no obligation to pay it. Don't use living, dwindling money for dead rent.

People queue outside a Centrelink office in Bondi Junction (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett) The Centrelink lines are going round the block, the government has made vague announcements of rent assistance, twitter buzzes with notes from the newly laid-off wondering how they'll put food on the table and pay the rent and the mortgage.